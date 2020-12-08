Dec 8, 2020, 10:47 AM
New Syrian FM meets with Iranian President

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad on a visit to Tehran, met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday. He met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as well as other senior officials. Tehran, Iran. December 8, 2020. IRNA/ Ahmad Moeini Jam.

