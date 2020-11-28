Nov 28, 2020, 2:50 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 84127031
0 Persons

Tags

Autumn rainfall in Western Iran; Boroujerd

Autumn is the season when nature wears its most fascinating gown consisting of many wonderful colors. These beautiful colors can attract every tourist in October, November, and December to various parts of Iran. What follows are IRNA’s photos of autumn rainfalls in Boroujerd city western Iran. November 28, 2020. IRNA/

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 1 =