Autumn is the season when nature wears its most fascinating gown consisting of red, gold, orange, purple, brown, and green colors. The photos show the beauty of autumn in Shah Goli (El-Goli) park which is a large historic park in the southeast region of Tabriz, East Azerbaijan Province, Iran. November 21, 2020. IRNA/ Ali Hamed Haghdoust

