Ostad Shahriar Museum of Tabriz; Tourist resort in northwestern Iran

Shahriar’s home has been turned into a museum which houses his personal affects including the instruments he played, his calligraphy work and photos are displayed at the museum. Shahriar was born in 1906 in Tabriz and died on 18 September 1988, in a Tehran hospital, and his body was transferred to Tabriz and was laid to rest in 'Maghbarat-o Shoara' (Cemetery of Poets). His poems are mainly influenced by Hafez. "The Blessing Bird of Good Omen', which is about Imam Ali (peace be upon him), is just one of his many other noteworthy poetry. Tabriz, Iran. Sept 21, 2020. IRNA/Kazem Yousefi.
