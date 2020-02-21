China stands with Iran in fight against coronavirus

"Fight against the #COVID19 ! We are together !," he wrote on his twitter page.

Through his twitter message, the ambassador released photos of the Chinese and Iranian flags and a poem by the great Iranian poet Saadi reading as "The sons of Adam are limbs of each other,

Having been created of one essence. When the calamity of time affects one limb. The other limbs cannot remain at rest. If you have no sympathy for the troubles of others, You are unworthy to be called by the name of a Human"

Two days ago, Tehran's Municipality screened pictures on Azadi Tower to covey Iranians' message of solidarity and sympathy with Chinese people fighting Coronavirus epidemic.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, has affected thousands of people across the world, while 2,236 have been killed mostly in China.

Also, two cases were confirmed in Qom, 140 km south of the Iranian capital.

