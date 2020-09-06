Swiss FM meets with Governor General of Isfahan Province

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis arrived in Isfahan met with city officials such as Governor General of Isfahan Province, Abbas Rezaee, and academics after his tour to the historical monuments of the city. He is scheduled to meet with President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif, and some other high ranking officials. Isfahan, Iran. Sept 5, 2020. IRNA.

