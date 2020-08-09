Malek historical house; tourist site in Tehran

Malek historical house is part of the Malek National Museum and Library in Iran's Tehran. Malek historical house is more than 150 years old and was registered in Iran National Heritage List in 1997. Malek National Library and Museum in Tehran has the largest library of precious manuscripts. Tehran ,Iran. August 9, 2020. IRNA/Davoud Ghahardar.
