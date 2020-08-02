Aug 2, 2020, 12:43 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83893560
0 Persons

Tags

Nature in northwestern Iran; Heris County: Tourist resort

Natural in northwestern Iran is tourist resort. Shirlan Waterfall in Heris city is located near a village of the same name (Shirlan) and is about 12 meters high. Heris city as the capital of Heris County is located in East Azarbaijan Province, Iran. August 2, 2020. IRNA/

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 5 =