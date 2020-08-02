Nature in northwestern Iran; Heris County: Tourist resort

Natural in northwestern Iran is tourist resort. Shirlan Waterfall in Heris city is located near a village of the same name (Shirlan) and is about 12 meters high. Heris city as the capital of Heris County is located in East Azarbaijan Province, Iran. August 2, 2020. IRNA/
Related News
-
Arg Alishah of Tabriz; Tourist attraction in Northwestern Iran
Arg Alishah of Tabriz is one of the tallest and oldest historical walls in Iran. Arg means…
-
Beauties of ancient Tabriz in Northwestern Iran
Tabriz has been known as “the Firsts”; such that hearing name of Tabriz evokes the firsts in…
-
Silkworm breeding in northwestern Iran
Silkworm breeding to produce silk. Sericulture has become an important cottage industry in…
-
Eynali Mount.; Tourist attraction in Tabriz
Eynali is a mountain range in north of Tabriz, Iran. The range has a couple of peaks including…
Your Comment