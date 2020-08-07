Fath-Abad Garden; a glamorous tourist attraction in Southern Iran

Fathabad Garden (Biglar Beigi Mansion) is located about 25km from Iran's southeastern city of Kerman. It enjoys very outstanding ornaments including patterns which historians believe have been also used in Shahzdeh Garden in Mahan. The garden has not been registered as a "Persian Garden" by the UNESCO World Heritage, but is still a mesmerizing tourist attraction in the heart of Iran's world known deserts in southeast of the country. Kerman,Iran. August 7, 2020. IRNA/ Abouzar Ahmadizadeh.

6125**1424 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish