Arg Alishah of Tabriz; Tourist attraction in Northwestern Iran

Arg Alishah of Tabriz is one of the tallest and oldest historical walls in Iran. Arg means citadel in English, but there is not much left from this citadel during its 700-year lifetime. A huge part of the citadel is destroyed in natural disasters like earthquakes or by humans like wars. Arg Alishah of Tabriz is the tallest monument in East Azerbaijan province, Tabriz.Iran. August 1. IRNA/Kazem Yousefi.
