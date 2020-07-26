Beauties of ancient Tabriz in Northwestern Iran

Tabriz has been known as “the Firsts”; such that hearing name of Tabriz evokes the firsts in human’s mind. The early history of Tabriz is not well-documented. The earliest civilization signs in the city belongs to an Iron Age graveyard of 1st millennium B.C. which were unearthed in late 1990s in northern side of Blue Mosque. If you travel to this city, we suggest spending a part of your time to visit the firsts of Tabriz.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Eynali Mount.; Tourist attraction in Tabriz
Eynali is a mountain range in north of Tabriz, Iran. The range has a couple of peaks including…
-
Tea houses in Tabriz Bazaar, popular place for tourists
Tea houses in Tabriz Bazaar are popular places for tourists coming from abroad for other cities.…
-
Silkworm breeding in northwestern Iran
Silkworm breeding to produce silk. Sericulture has become an important cottage industry in…
Your Comment