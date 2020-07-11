Tea houses in Tabriz Bazaar, popular place for tourists

Tea houses in Tabriz Bazaar are popular places for tourists coming from abroad for other cities. When you visit Tabriz, you 're advised to go to tea houses of the city. Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex consists of a series of interconnected, covered, brick structures, buildings, and enclosed spaces for different functions. Tabriz and its Bazaar were already prosperous and famous in the 13th century, when the town, in the province of Eastern Azarbaijan, became the capital city of the Safavid kingdom.Tabriz, , Iran, July 11, 2020. IRNA/Hamed Haghdoust.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Iran unveils capsule hotel
Tehran, June 13, IRNA – The pilot model of capsule hotels was unveiled in the presence of Iranian…
-
Tabriz University among top Asian universities
Tabriz, June 7, IRNA – Based on the 2020 Times Higher Education World University Rankings,…
-
Shanghai Ranking: Tabriz University among world's eight best in engineering courses
Tabriz, July 5, IRNA – Based on Academic Ranking of World Universities (Shanghai Ranking) in…
Your Comment