Tea houses in Tabriz Bazaar, popular place for tourists

Tea houses in Tabriz Bazaar are popular places for tourists coming from abroad for other cities. When you visit Tabriz, you 're advised to go to tea houses of the city. Tabriz Historic Bazaar Complex consists of a series of interconnected, covered, brick structures, buildings, and enclosed spaces for different functions. Tabriz and its Bazaar were already prosperous and famous in the 13th century, when the town, in the province of Eastern Azarbaijan, became the capital city of the Safavid kingdom.Tabriz, , Iran, July 11, 2020. IRNA/Hamed Haghdoust.

