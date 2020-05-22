Harvesting Damask rose in Eastern Iran

Damask rose harvesting from "Flower village" in Khodagholi village of Bojnourd city (North Khorasan province in Eastern Iran) starts from the end of May and continues until the middle of June. Harvesting Damask rose takes about 15 days. There are 350 hectares of Damask rose gardens in North Khorasan province. Bojnourd, Iran. May 20, 2020. IRNA/Vahid Khademi.

