A large area of ​​North Khorasan's fields has been cultivated with rapeseed in recent years, creating a beautiful scenery. Rapeseed oil has a high nutritional value due to its lack of cholesterol and saturated fatty acids. Bojnourd, Iran, May 4, 2020. IRNA/Vahid Khademi.

