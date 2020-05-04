Churat Lake in Northern Iran; Beauty created by earthquake

Spectacular places can change our minds, and this is the main reason for tourism. In light of the beauty of nature in Iran, we don't need to go around the world to see spectacular landscapes, Churat Lake in Mazandaran province located 309 km from Tehran. Sari, Iran, Iran, May 4, 2020. IRNA/Ehsan Fazli.

