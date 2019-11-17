Iran's Churat Lake: Beauty got out of earthquake

Spectacular places can change our minds, and this is the main reason for tourism. In light of beauty of nature in Iran we don't need to go around the world to see spectacular landscapes, Churat Lake in Mazandaran province located 309 km from Tehran. Sari, Iran, November 17, 2019. IRNA/6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Iran's Churat Lake: Beauty created by earthquake
Sari, IRNA – There are a lot of places in this world that we must see before we leave the world,…
-
Mazandaran governor general, S. Korean ambassador meet
Sari, Nov 9, IRNA – South Korea's ambassador in Tehran Yu Jang Hian who is currently in Babolsar…
-
Mazandaran seeking to establish int’l agricultural export terminal in Russia
Sari, Sept 29, IRNA - The governor of Mazandaran met with the ambassador of the Islamic Republic…
-
Mazandaran economic delegation to visit Volgograd
Sari, Sept 19, IRNA – An economic team from Mazandaran province headed by the provincial governor…
-
Iran's Mazandaran selected as 2022 ECO tourism capital
Sari, Oct 5, IRNA - Mazandaran Province in Iran has been chosen as the tourism capital city…
-
9 airports to start extra flights to Najaf, Baghdad
Tehran, Oct 8, IRNA – Nine Iranian airports will offer extraordinary flights to take Arbaeen…
-
Only Siberian crane comes back to his second home, northern Iran
Sari, Oct 21, IRNA – The only Siberian crane, named Omid in Iran, came back to his second home,…
Your Comment