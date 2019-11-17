Nov 17, 2019, 11:29 AM
Iran's Churat Lake: Beauty got out of earthquake

Spectacular places can change our minds, and this is the main reason for tourism. In light of beauty of nature in Iran we don't need to go around the world to see spectacular landscapes, Churat Lake in Mazandaran province located 309 km from Tehran. Sari, Iran, November 17, 2019. IRNA/6125**1416

