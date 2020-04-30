Tulips Plain shines in Iranian city

Kondor is a village in Adaran Rural District, Asara District, Karaj County, Alborz Province, Iran where hectares of land are pantted with colorful tulips. Every year massess of people tour this village to enjoy the beauty of this garden., April 31, 2020. IRNA/Asghar Khamseh.

