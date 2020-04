The 3rd tulip festival started in the Industrial Capital of Iran; Arak and will be held for four weeks, depending on the weather. About 120,000 tulip bulbs were planted last Fall in this 10,000-square-meter green area. Arak, Markazi Province, April 21, 2020. IRNA/Ali Karimi.

