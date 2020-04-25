Paradox of snowfall and Spring blossoms in Ardebil

Paradox of snowfall and blossoms on trees of gardens, April 25, in Ardebil, Northwestern Iran. April 25, 2020. IRNA/Bahram Nagizadeh.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Snowy Springtime in north western Iran; Khalkhal City
On the 24th day of April, thick snow covers Khalkhal city in Northwestern Iran and its suburbs.…
-
Northwest Iran wetlands filled with water again
Orumiyeh, April 20, IRNA – The head of Environment Department of Chaldoran County, West Azarbaijan…
-
Snowy springtime in northern Iran
The photo album shows the beautiful snow scenes in Javaher-Deh Village of Ramsar County in…
-
Snowfall in spring in northern Iran
Almost 40cm of snow has covered Astara County in spring and surprised the residents, Gilan…
-
Spring snowfall in northern, western Iran
On the early days of spring, snow covers cities and nature in Sari, northern Iranian province…
Your Comment