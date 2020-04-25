Apr 25, 2020, 9:16 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83763005
0 Persons

Tags

Paradox of snowfall and Spring blossoms in Ardebil

Paradox of snowfall and blossoms on trees of gardens, April 25, in Ardebil, Northwestern Iran. April 25, 2020. IRNA/Bahram Nagizadeh.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 8 =