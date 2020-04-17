Shahid Rajaei dam in northern Iran overflows

Shahid Rajae Dam, also known as Soleiman Tangeh Dam, is 45 kilometers southwest of Sari, located in Dodangeh District, near the village of Afrachal. The dam was built for hydroelectric power generation, flood control and to provide water for industrial and agricultural use.Sari, Mazandaran Province. April 17, 2020, IRNA/
