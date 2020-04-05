Apr 5, 2020, 3:24 PM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83739520
0 Persons

Tags

Northern Iran's beauties; Shahid Rajaee Dam

Shahid Rajae Dam, also known as Soleiman Tangeh Dam, is 45 kilometers southwest of Sari, located in Dodangeh District, near the village of Afrachal. The dam was built for hydroelectric power production, flood control and to provide water for industrial and agricultural use. April 5, 2020. IRNA/ Ehsan Fazli.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 1 =