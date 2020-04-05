Northern Iran's beauties; Shahid Rajaee Dam

Shahid Rajae Dam, also known as Soleiman Tangeh Dam, is 45 kilometers southwest of Sari, located in Dodangeh District, near the village of Afrachal. The dam was built for hydroelectric power production, flood control and to provide water for industrial and agricultural use. April 5, 2020. IRNA/ Ehsan Fazli.
