Feb 16, 2020, 11:14 AM
Seabirds on the shores of Iran's Bushehr

Tourists traveling to Bushehr in Southern Iran, spend moments of their lives watching the beautiful scenery of seabirds flying off the coast of Bushehr. Bushehr/Iran. February 16, 2020. IRNA/Abbas Heidari.

