Seabirds on the shores of Iran's Bushehr

Tourists traveling to Bushehr in Southern Iran, spend moments of their lives watching the beautiful scenery of seabirds flying off the coast of Bushehr. Bushehr/Iran. February 16, 2020. IRNA/Abbas Heidari.
6125**
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Bushehr province expands economic ties with Qatar
Tehran, Jan 6, IRNA – Head of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Iran’s Bushehr Province…
-
Journey to Bushehr; Intersection of sea and palmgrove
Bushehr, IRNA - Port of Bushehr (Bandar) is the center of Bushehr province and due to being…
Your Comment