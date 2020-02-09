Saint Sarkis Day Ceremony in Tehran

Saint Sarkis Day Ceremony and Saint Sarkis Cathedral was held on Saturday (yesterday) by the participation of Iran's Armenian Christian community at Saint Sarkis Cathedral in Tehran. Tehran, Iran, February 9, 2020. IRNA/Genia Abadian.
6125**1416
