"Feast of Ascension" ceremony in Tehran

Armenians living in Tehran observe "Feast of Ascension" ceremony on Sunday in Saint Mary Church ( an Armenian Apostolic church), August 19, Tehran, IRNA/ Jovana Abadian

The Feast of the Ascension of Jesus Christ, also called Ascension Day, Ascension Thursday, or sometimes Holy Thursday, commemorates the Christian belief of the bodily Ascension of Jesus into heaven.

Surp Asdvadzadzin Church, Holy Mother of God Church or Saint Mary Church is an Armenian Apostolic church in Tehran, Iran completed in 1945.

From 1945 to 1970 the church was the official office and the resident of Armenians' archbishop, which was then transferred to Saint Sarkis Cathedral, Tehran