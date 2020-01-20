Semirom waterfal in winter; beautiful tourist attraction in Iran

Semirom waterfall is one of the most famous natural tourist attractions in the central Iran province of Isfahan. This 35-meter-high natural attraction, as the 91st natural effect, is listed on the Iranian Heritage List on February 20, 2010, by the Cultural Heritage Organization. This beautiful waterfall with green nature and the surrounding mountain environment is located in a very cold climate where even in hot summer it attracts many tourists and is a fun haven for travelers. Isfahan, Iran, January 20, 2020. IRNA/Zahra Baghban.

