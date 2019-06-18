Isfahan, half of the world with diversity of climate and tourist attractions

Iran's Isfahan City, with its climatic and natural diversity, the historical monuments and ancient artifacts, with a wide range of subcultures and genuine civilization, has become a jargon of tourist destinations, which, in acknowledgment by experts, in most cases is satisfactory to the expectations of tourists during their long journeys.

The diverse and unique range of this province's villages with diverse ethnic, cultural, climatic and religious backgrounds have served to draw attention of the tourists to the unique widespread horizon the people living in the province enjoy.

In addition to domestic tourists, foreign tourists, especially Europeans, are keen on seeing the desert areas of eastern Isfahan. On the other hand, there is a huge gap between the people of the province to travel to the cities and villages of the provincial capital in all seasons.

*** Tourism in Isfahan; Global attraction

Isfahan province includes the cities of Isfahan, Aran and Bidgol, Ardestan, Borkhar, Boyen and Miandasht, Tiran and Karvan, Chadegan, Khomeini, Shahr, Khoor and Biabanak, Semirom, Shahin Shahr and Meymeh, Shahreza, Dehaghan, Fereidan, Fereydoonshahr, Falavarjan, Kashan, Golpayegan, Lenjan, Mobarakeh, Naein, Najafabad and Natanz with unique features and advantages.

The area of ​​Isfahan, from which is referred to as the 'City of Turquoise Domes', is from the role of the world to the Khaju Bridge and Si-o-se-pol (Allahverdi Khan Bridge) popularly known as Si-o-se-pol, from Chehel-Sotoun Palace to the Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque and Imam Mosque, from the Mansion of Eight Paradise and the Four Gardens and Manarjbanan School to Four Abbasid Gardens and the Aali Qapu Palace and from the Museum of the Vank Cathedral to the Mashiralmolk House of Isfahan, every corner of it is a symbol of ancient civilization and history.

Isfahan is an urban city in the heart of Iran, whose magnetism brings to the forefront many travelers every day, especially in Nowrouz (Iranian New Year).



The combination of intangible culture and heritage, and a review of ancient traditions and authentic traditions and authentic souvenirs, have made Isfahan the acknowledgment of the experts into a world-class, fun village.

Isfahan, one of whose oldest names is Sepahan, has been nicknamed in Iran as 'Nesf-e Jahan,' which means 'half of the world' in English. The reason behind this resonant name is that the city is a house to both more than 6,000 big and small historical works and untouched nature.



The city was elected as the cultural capital of the Islamic World in 2005.

Most of the historical heritage of Isfahan date back to Safavid Dynasty era (1501-1736), during which the city served as the capital from 1598 until 1736 and the most important tourist attractions of the city are located alongside the Zayandehrud River which runs through the city. Though the river is not as filled with water as it was before, it flows smoothly during Norouz and the beginning of spring.

Truly magnificent historical monuments, beautiful handicrafts, traditional candies, and Iranian hospitality are among the reasons why this city hosts numerous tourists from around the globe all year round.

Historical monuments, palaces, mosques with unique architecture, churches and bridges are no many that they cannot be named in this piece of writing; however, naming some is of interest.



Naqsh-e Jahan Square (Image of the World Square), Chehel Sotoun (Forty Columns) pavilion, Menar jomban (Shaking Minarets), Ali Qapu Palace, Hasht Behesht (the Eight Heavens), Chahar Bagh (Four Gardens), Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque, Si-o-se-pol (bridge of thirty-three) also known as Allahverdi Khan Bridge, and Khaju Bridge are among the most important tourist attractions of Isfahan.





In handicrafts, Isfahan is the most renowned Iranian city, whose products are known to enjoy an enviable reputation.





Kalamkari, Khatam, Termeh, and hand-woven carpets are among the most famous handicraft of Isfahan that fascinates foreign tourists, who purchase them as souvenirs. One can buy any Iranian souvenir or handicraft from Naqsh-e Jahan Square or the old Bazaar of Isfahan.





Isfahan's special candies are another attraction to tourists; Gaz and Poolaki are the most famous ones. Gaz, widely known as Persian Nougat in American and European countries, is made with pistachio, saffron, and Iranian rosewater, which makes it different from any other kind of candy.





If given the chance to visit Isfahan, no tourist should ignore Biryani, which is a traditional Isfahani dish made with meat and served with bread.





Traditional bazaar with old architecture, coffee houses detailed with old stuff, modern shopping malls and recreational centers make the city an ideal place for tourists that want to have it all.





Upon leaving city limits, one can enjoy the view of salt pans that picture memorable scenes of sand in the day and beautiful starry sky at the heart of night.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish