Iran's Supreme Leader receives thousands of Qom people

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei received thousands of the people of Qom to mark the anniversary of the 1978 Qom protest.Tehran/Iran, January 8, 2019. IRNA/
6125**1424
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Supreme Leader: Gen Soleimani was brave, prudent
Tehran, Jan 8, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei…
-
Iran Gov't spox hails IRGC attack on US base
Tehran, Jan 8, IRNA – Iranian Government spokesman Ali Rabiei in a message welcomed the recent…
-
Supreme Leader receives thousands of Qom people
Tehran, Jan 8, IRNA - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei…
-
Iran capable to challenge US, Zionists: Ex-Pak army chief
Islamabad, Jan 8, IRNA -- Former Pakistan Army Chief says Iran with its high-tech weapon capability…
Your Comment