Nov 9, 2019, 11:32 AM
Journalist ID: 1847
News Code: 83546897
0 Persons

Tags

Iranian Polo Games

The sport of polo, or 'Chogan' as it is known in Iran, has been added to the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage for the country. While polo is played around the world, 'Chogan' is a combination of the game of polo accompanied by music and storyteller. Tehran, Iran, November 9, 2019. IRNA/Nazanin Kazemi Nava **6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
6 + 3 =