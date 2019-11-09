Iranian Polo Games

The sport of polo, or 'Chogan' as it is known in Iran, has been added to the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage for the country. While polo is played around the world, 'Chogan' is a combination of the game of polo accompanied by music and storyteller. Tehran, Iran, November 9, 2019. IRNA/Nazanin Kazemi Nava **6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish