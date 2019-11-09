Iranian Polo Games

The sport of polo, or 'Chogan' as it is known in Iran, has been added to the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage for the country. While polo is played around the world, 'Chogan' is a combination of the game of polo accompanied by music and storyteller. Tehran, Iran, November 9, 2019. IRNA/Nazanin Kazemi Nava **6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Iran canoe polo team earns 1 silver, 1 bronze in Asian Cup
Tehran, Oct 27, IRNA – Iranian men and women national canoe polo teams received a silver and…
-
Iran's men's canoe polo team passes rivals into 2nd round at 2019 ICF Asian Cup
Tehran, Oct 24, IRNA - Iranian men canoe polo team made its way to the second round of the…
-
Prolific thespians shortlisted for Fajr Film Festival
Tehran, Dec 31, IRNA - The most prolific thespians of the 37th Fajr Film Festival were shortlisted…
-
-
-
Iran envoy meets with Brunei crown prince
Tehran, April 18, IRNA – Iran's Ambassador to Brunei Homayra Rigi met with the crown prince…
-
Iran, Croatia Olympic committees sign cooperation pact
Tehran, April 27, IRNA - National Olympic Committees of Iran and Croatia signed a cooperation…
-
Ramadan customs in Iran; attractive for foreign tourists
Tehran, May 7, IRNA - Millions of Muslims in Iran and around the world have marked the beginning…
-
Tabriz Historic Bazaar; world's largest and most interconnected complex
Tehran, June 10, IRNA – This is Tabriz, the city that was named the "City Of Firsts"…
-
Italian travel memoirs about Iran are impartial
Tehran, Oct 15, IRNA - Italian travelers are more impartial in their description of Iran and…
Your Comment