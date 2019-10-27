Iran canoe polo team earns 1 silver, 1 bronze in Asian Cup

Iran men team was overpowered by Japanese rival 7-4 in the final match and became runner-up.

In women category, Iranian squad defeated Japan 4-2 in qualifiers match and received a bronze medal.

Canoe polo, also known as kayak polo, is one of the competitive disciplines of kayaking, known simply as "polo" by its aficionados.

Each team has five players on the pitch, who compete to score in their opponent's goal, which is suspended two meters above the water.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish