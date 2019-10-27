Oct 27, 2019, 5:33 PM
Iran canoe polo team earns 1 silver, 1 bronze in Asian Cup

Tehran, Oct 27, IRNA – Iranian men and women national canoe polo teams received a silver and a bronze medal in the 2019 Canoe Polo Asian Cup held in Deqing, Huzhou and Zhejiang China.

Iran men team was overpowered by Japanese rival 7-4 in the final match and became runner-up.

In women category, Iranian squad defeated Japan 4-2 in qualifiers match and received a bronze medal.

Canoe polo, also known as kayak polo, is one of the competitive disciplines of kayaking, known simply as "polo" by its aficionados.

Each team has five players on the pitch, who compete to score in their opponent's goal, which is suspended two meters above the water.

