Italian travel memoirs about Iran are impartial

“There are 2,659 travel memoirs written by Europeans about Iran, only 30% of which have been translated into Persian,” said Bahram Parvin Gonabadi, prominent Iranian literary figure in a conference about “Italian travelers in Iran” that was held in Tehran on Monday.

“Most of these memoirs look down on Iranians as they are written by Europeans that have had racial bias,” he added.

“However, Italians have focused less on Iranian’s negative traits. That’s why we feel better connected with such travel memoirs than others. Balance is the main feature of Italian travel memoirs which makes them attractive for us,” Parvin Gonabadi mentioned.

Italian Ambassador to Iran Guiseppe Perrone expressed his happiness for being in Iran, saying many Italians have traveled to Iran such as Pietro Della Valle and Marco Polo.

