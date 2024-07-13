US congresswoman decries Israeli massacre in Gaza

According to Al Jazeera English, Jayapal wrote in a message on her x social media network: "Israel continues its horrific attack on Gaza, forcing health centers to close and even restricting the entry of medical equipment."

She continued: We must try harder to stop this war. We need an immediate and permanent ceasefire to free the hostages and save lives.

Jayapal, who is known for her progressive stances on various issues such as healthcare, immigration, and workers' rights, is a strong critic of the administration of President Joe Biden for its support for Israel's war in Gaza.

She once said that Americans are dissatisfied with Biden's policy and positions on Gaza and his support for Israel's crimes.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin failed to condemn the Israeli massacre in al-Mawasi and rather supported “Israel’s right to destroy Hamas".

IRNA cited Al Jazeera English on Saturday night, which published a Pentagon statement stating that Austin and Israeli war minister Yoav Gallant emphasized the common goals to ensure the permanent defeat of Hamas and the release of all Zionist captives held in Gaza.

