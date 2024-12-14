Palestinian Authority forces clash with resistance fighters in West Bank

According to Shehab News Agency, PA security forces raided the Jenin refugee camp on Saturday morning.

Resistance fighters confronted them, leading to intense clashes between the two sides.

The Palestinian resistance fighters made one of PA military vehicles stop operating. They also set fire to tires to block the entry of the security forces into the camp.

Yazid Jaysa, one of the commanders of the Jenin Brigade, was martyred during the clashes.

The PA security forces indiscriminately fired at people and their homes, injuring several Palestinian civilians including a child named Ahmad Mar'i.

It appears that the raid was aimed at arresting several resistance fighters.

The Palestinian people have repeatedly urged the PA officials to halt its security cooperation with the Israeli regime and stand with their nation.

4208**4194