Iran expects practical response in next Vienna talks: Diplomat

In an attempt to reply some ambiguities and questions on the seventh round of talks in Vienna, Austria, among representatives of Iran, the European Union and the P4+1 group of countries (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany), a top Iranian diplomat expressed his views on condition of anonymity on Sunday:

This round of talks was the first participation of the new administration of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and given the unsolved standstill remained from the sixth round, it was already clear that this round could not be the finalizing negotiation. However, the Iranian negotiating team prepared drafts and suggestions in order to pave the way for a proper agreement.

The administration of President Ebrahim Raisi pursues a pragmatic strategy; so, the Iranian delegation offered finalized propositions of the Islamic establishment.

It is worth mentioning that the Iranian proposal has been written on the basis of the draft of six rounds of previous talks in Vienna and Tehran revised the text and added its own suggestions. Those proposals are definitely based on the logic of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), people cannot describe them as maximalist, but problem is that unfortunately the other party has adopted a minimalist approach in terms of its commitments.

In the third day of this round of talks, the Iranian delegation submitted two drafts on sanctions and nuclear issues.

It seems that the European and American delegations did not expect Iran to present a text in full accordance with the JCPOA and the 2231 Resolution of the UN Security Council as well as agreements of previous rounds of talks; so, they halted the negotiations to return to their capitals for consultations.

The Iranian side tried to adopt a flexible approach for the negotiation, but three European power seem to lack determination to make decision and they are

constantly concerned about coordinating their positions with the US delegation, who follows the talks indirectly. The European approach has caused challenges in the way of reaching an agreement in this round of talks.

It is obvious that the Western parties, who desire to give in minimum concessions and extract maximum ones, were not satisfied with the Iranian proposed drafts. However, none of these countries could find any legal deficiency in Iran’s drafts or describe them as contradictory to the JCPOA. The Europeans say they do not want to give concessions asserted in Iran's drafts and they pursue their own agenda.

Now, it is clear that the United States is reluctant to lift anti-Iran sanctions, which are the main obstacle in the way of any progress in the Vienna talks. Iran believes that the negotiations will bear fruit as soon as the US relinquishes maximum pressure on the Iranians and lift sanctions, and Europe demonstrates political determination to abide by its commitments under the JCPOA.

It is worth mentioning that Tehran will not allow the other parties of the negotiations to repeat their disloyalty to their commitments under the deal as what happened in 2018 by the Trump administration and the Europeans did nothing to keep their end of the bargain.

The Iranian government is serious enough to pursue a result-oriented negotiation in Vienna; so, the Iranian negotiating team will make sincere efforts needed to conclude the talks in the shortest time. Tehran believes that the issues of lifting anti-Iran sanctions is the main agenda of the negotiations and other issues cannot be finalized unless the embargo removal is being decided upon.

The Zionists and their lobbies have tried to portray an incorrect image of the Iranian negotiating team and their firmness to reach a consensus, but the drafts proposed by the Iranian side neutralized their deception. It is quite normal that the Zionists are not pleased with the current situation of the Vienna talks; so, they try to fabricate unfounded rumors in order to affect the atmosphere of talks.

The negotiations in Vienna will be fruitful if other parties show good faith and stop their blame game. The other parties need to show their determination and take practical steps; then, avenues will be opened for reaching consensus.

