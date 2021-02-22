Envoy: Iran not to give access to IAEA beyond Safeguards Agreement

Speaking to reports on the outcome of IAEA chief talks with Iranian officials, Gharibabadi said that during the meetings IAEA acknowledged respect for Iranian Parliament law.

Iran and IAEA agreed to stop implementation of Additional Protocols for three months and that Iran will merely implement the IAEA Safeguards Agreement.

As it was outlined in the Annex to the Agreement, Iran will hold monitoring information for three months, he added.

During this period, IAEA will have no access to information, he said adding that if sanctions are lifted within three months, Iran will give the tape monitored over the past three months to IAEA, otherwise all information will be deleted.

Due to security considerations and the need to conceal the key Iranian facilities' location, the annex to the statement, will remain confidential, he noted.

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and Head of the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi released a joint statement on agreement to continue with cooperation and mutual trust.

9376**1416

