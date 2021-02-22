Feb 22, 2021, 10:54 AM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84239237
0 Persons

Tags

Envoy: Iran not to give access to IAEA beyond Safeguards Agreement

Envoy: Iran not to give access to IAEA beyond Safeguards Agreement

London, Feb 22, IRNA - Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said on Monday that Iran has put on agenda full implementation of parliament legislation, adding that no access beyond the IAEA Safeguards Agreement will be granted to UN nuclear agency.

Speaking to reports on the outcome of IAEA chief talks with Iranian officials, Gharibabadi said that during the meetings IAEA acknowledged respect for Iranian Parliament law.

Iran and IAEA agreed to stop implementation of Additional Protocols for three months and that Iran will merely implement the IAEA Safeguards Agreement.   

As it was outlined in the Annex to the Agreement, Iran will hold monitoring information for three months, he added.

During this period, IAEA will have no access to information, he said adding that if sanctions are lifted within three months, Iran will give the tape monitored over the past three months to IAEA, otherwise all information will be deleted.

Due to security considerations and the need to conceal the key Iranian facilities' location, the annex to the statement, will remain confidential, he noted.

Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi and Head of the Atomic Energy Agency of Iran (AEOI) Ali-Akbar Salehi released a joint statement on agreement to continue with cooperation and mutual trust.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 14 =