Iran in contact with Turkey over whereabouts of Iranian avalanche victims

Rasoul Moqabeli, acting governor of Orumiyeh, told IRNA on Monday that the missing people are villagers living along the joint border with Turkey who went missing in a snowstorm on January 18 and got trapped in an avalanche.

He said that the local officials immediately dispatched rescue workers to help find the missing people and have requested the Turkish Government to accelerate the rescue operation.

Turkish officials dispatched teams to the scene but their long ours of search operation has not yet been successful, Moqabeli said, adding that the rescue workers of Iran’s Red Crescent Society are also ready to be sent to Turkey to carry out search operation in the area.

