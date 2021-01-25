Jan 25, 2021, 12:06 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84198108
0 Persons

Tags

Iran in contact with Turkey over whereabouts of Iranian avalanche victims

Iran in contact with Turkey over whereabouts of Iranian avalanche victims

Orumiyeh, Jan 25, IRNA – Diplomatic contacts are underway with Turkey over whereabouts of five Iranian citizens who went missing in an avalanche last week across the Turkish border, IRNA reported on Monday.

Rasoul Moqabeli, acting governor of Orumiyeh, told IRNA on Monday that the missing people are villagers living along the joint border with Turkey who went missing in a snowstorm on January 18 and got trapped in an avalanche.

He said that the local officials immediately dispatched rescue workers to help find the missing people and have requested the Turkish Government to accelerate the rescue operation.  

Turkish officials dispatched teams to the scene but their long ours of search operation has not yet been successful, Moqabeli said, adding that the rescue workers of Iran’s Red Crescent Society are also ready to be sent to Turkey to carry out search operation in the area.  

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
5 + 2 =