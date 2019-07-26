Building Coalition against Iran; failure in land, struggle at sea

Recent developments in the Persian Gulf have caused Americans to support the freedom of navigation in the region.

The Us Special Envoy Brian Hook in Iran affairs announced Wednesday July 17 that an international meeting will be held in Bahrain next month on the theme "Maritime Security in the Persian Gulf" with 65 countries’ presence. .

Earlier, Joseph Dunford, chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters that they had contacted a large number of countries to see if we could build a coalition that guaranteed freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the surrounding waters.

Tramp's frustrations on the path to coalition

Iraqi “Al-ketabat” website, in a report written by Nashvi al-Hafani, wrote in a report that in a move that raised many questions the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford said the United States is trying to establish a military coalition to support the maritime passages. This is not the first time Washington has been struggling to confront Iran with building coalition, but efforts have already been made in this regard, and all of these efforts have failed.

The region's affair expert, Naji al-Za'bi, in analyzing the US move to form a military coalition told Al-ketabat website “The world is now in a clash between two camps. The United States and its allies in the region are trying to change their role. They do not have a proper assessment of the power of their opponents, Iran and the resistance movement in the region. The US’ intention to create a new coalition is not surprising. The move comes after the US drone has been downed by the Iranian forces and the US defeat and the fears of Washington and its regional allies.

According to Al-ketabat website, Hisham Al-Baqly, an Iranian expert, also said that Trump is trying to provoke the international community against Iran. However, most of his efforts against Iran have failed. Of course, some Arab countries and the British will welcome Trump's plan to form a coalition and join it. Recently, there have been a lot of changes in the position of European countries about Iran. Iran needs to use diplomacy to negotiate with European countries to reduce the severity of sanctions. Russia and other countries, such as China, will not support Trump's position because of their interests in relations with Iran.

Sebastien Sones, a political affairs analyst at the German Foreign Relations Council, wrote on the Arabic website of Deutsche Welle, “Saudi Arabia will join the coalition. The presence of Saudi Arabia in this coalition will certainly not affect the UAE's position. Abu Dhabi has a strong business relationship with Iran for its economic benefits. Qatar also looks at this in another way. Although the country needs the United States, Doha, on the other hand, is struggling to maintain the balance between the two great regional powers of Iran and Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile, Doha will have its own considerations on this US move. Kuwait and Oman, both because of the lack of a powerful army, and the existence of economic challenges about this plan, will act cautiously. Iraq has close ties with Iran and considers any action by Iran to close the Strait of Hormuz as an obstacle to its economic growth. This was evident in President Barham Salih's statements and criticizing Trump. He explicitly opposed Baghdad with the plans of Trump to monitor Iranian forces from Iraq.

According to the Egyptian al-Ghad network, Mohammad Ezzularab, chairman of the Arab Studies Department and Al-Ahram Center for Strategic and Political Studies, referring to the US military initiative to support maritime navigation and noted, "America has no specific strategy for confronting Iran. The reaction of the various countries that are supposed to be in the US coalition is important in this regard. In the wake of media and political wars and failures in reaching a peaceful solution, we face an equation that complicates the possibility of coalition. European countries are uncertain about entering the coalition, and the position of some of the countries in the region is ambiguous in this regard.”

America's illusion to confront Iran and China

The newspaper, London-based Ray Al-Youm published in a report written by Mani Safwan, referred an American goal of building maritime coalition is confrontation with the Chinese economy and wrote that "America is now in its economic policy and military and political blackmail from Arab oil countries is in turbulent condition. The country has not been able to prevent China's influence in Arab countries so far. Now Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandab have become the point of conflict between China and America. Washington is trying to form a coalition that wants China to pay off. America under the pretext of Iran's threats is seeking to blackmail China, which is considered to be Beijing’s ally, and American stupidity has made it impossible to properly assess the relations between Iran and China. In the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al- Mandab, naval security is not threatened, however, Iran can not only control the Strait of Hormuz, but it can also take control of Bab Al-Mandab. Although the presence of Iran in the Red Sea through Ansarullah is not surprising, China's military presence on the African coast of the Red Sea is pondering. China now has a military base in this area and it is an illusion that Beijing will allow Washington to threaten China's trade and economic interests in the world. China, Russia and Iran view the United States as a threat to the oil and gas trade of the world, and China, Iran and their allies are supporting world economic security.”

