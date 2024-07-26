Operation Mersad; July 27, 1988

After the acceptance of UN Security Council Resolution 598 and the end of Iraq’s war of aggression against Iran, the MKO terrorists launched the so-called Operation Forough Javidan (Eternal Light) in Iran with the aim of overthrowing the Islamic Republic. With the support of the Iraqi Ba’ath regime, the terrorist group infiltrated the Iranian territory and while advancing rapidly, committed war crimes and mercilessly killed innocent people.In response to this cowardly action, the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran carried out Operation Mersad on July 27, 1988. In this operation, more than 20 joint brigades of the MKO and the Iraqi army suffered a heavy defeat with more than 4,800 killed and wounded. Also, more than 120 tanks, 400 armored personnel carriers, and large amounts of enemy military equipment were destroyed.