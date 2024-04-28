Meymand’s flowers and rosewater

Meymand’s unique characteristics in the cultivation of Damask roses and the production of floral waters attract many travelers to this city every year to tour the gardens and buy flowers and floral waters in this season of the year. The ancient event of Golabgiri (making rosewater) in the Meymand district of Firuzabad city of Fars province has been registered in the list of tourism events of the country. Harvesting of Damask roses begins in mid-April and continues until the end of May.