The Uramanat (or Hawraman) Cultural Landscape was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as the 26th tangible cultural heritage of Iran at the 44th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 27 July 2021. The celebration of Uramanat registration as UNESCO World Heritage was held in Palangan historical village in Kordestan Province. Sanandaj, Iran . March 14, 2022. IRNA/ Mosleh Pirkhezranin.

