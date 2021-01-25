Khatam world-famous Sheikh Shaban village in Iran

Khatam is a combination of regular polygons (five, six, seven, eight, or ten) that are formed in different colors using various raw materials, including wood, bone, copper wire, and wire. The peak of the flourishing and evolution of this art was during the Safavid era. Khatam has been one of the most important fines and lasting arts of Iranian handicrafts which is popular in Sheikh Shaban village in Ben city of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province, Iran. Jan 25, 2020. IRNA/ Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi

