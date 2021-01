Iraqi Minister of Trade Alaa Ahmed al-Jubouri on Tuesday in his meeting with Iran’s First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri said that the Iraqi private sector has also been present alongside the public sector to take further steps to develop relations between the two countries. Iran, Jan 13, 2020. IRNA/Mojtaba Mohammadloo.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish