“Sar Agha Seyed” is a village located 45 kilometers northern Kuhrang County of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, Iran. Its architect is similar to Masuleh of Gilan Province where houses have been built into the mountain with stairway structure. Shahrekord, Iran. October 20, 2020, IRNA/Ahmad Riahi Dehkordi.

