Oct 16, 2020, 4:31 PM
Leader mourns demise anniversary of Holy Prophet, Imam Hassan (AS)

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended a mourning ceremony held in the Imam Khomeini Mosque on Friday to mourn the demise anniversary of Islam's Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) which also coincides with the martyrdom anniversary of the second Shiite Imam Hassan (AS).Tehran, Iran. October 16, 2020, IRNA/

