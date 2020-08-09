IRNA marks Journalist Day

IRNA Chief Mohammad-Reza Norouzpour, personnel as well as a number of reporters celebrated the Journalist Day at the premises of the News Agency in Tehran and commemorated the martyrdom of Mahmoud Saremi. Born in Boroujerd in western Iran in June 1968, Saremi was martyred by the Taliban in Mazar-i Sharif on August 8, 1998. The life of the journalist ended sadly but the day (August 8) became a red-letter day in Iran’s national calendar - Journalist Day. August 9, 2020. IRNA

