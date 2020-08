Flamingos have returned to the shores of Ghobadloo five years after the revitalization of Urmia Lake. Flamingos of the lake are a large species called Phoenicopterus roseus (P. roseus ) that migrate to the African habitat in winter after laying eggs and hatching in Urmia lake. August 4, 2020. IRNA/Maryam Yousefi

