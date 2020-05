The shrine of Fatima Masumeh that is located in the holy city of Qom had been closed due to coronavirus (CPVID-19) outbreak. The place was reopened on May 25. The Shrine is where Fatima Masumeh, the sister of the eighth Imam Reza (AS), is laid to rest. May 25, 2020. IRNA/ Abbas Monajjemi Gilani

