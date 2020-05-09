Jandagh Castle; Historical tourist attraction in Central Iran

Jandagh historical castle in Khour va Biabanak County belongs to the Sassanid Empire. Hosayniya (also known as an ashurkhana is a congregation hall for Twelver Shia Muslim commemoration ceremonies, especially those associated with the Mourning of Muharram), the house of the 13th century poet Yaghma Jandaghei, the Grand Mosque and the ancient bath are among the most important historical monuments located in this castle. Isfahan Province, Iran, May 9, 2020. IRNA/Mohsen Firouzi.

6125**1416 Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish