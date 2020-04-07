Apr 7, 2020, 2:54 PM
Blossoms out on almond tree in Iran's Shahr-e Kord

Almond trees produce beautiful blossoms at spring time, Shahr-e Kord, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari Province, mid-western Iran. April 7, 2020. IRNA/Maryam Almomen.

