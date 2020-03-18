Mar 18, 2020, 2:17 PM
Scent of Spring in Boroujerd Western Iran

Iranians celebrate traditional Nowruz festival on March 20, Despite coronavirus spread, the sound of spring is heard as it covers the nature with pink and white blossosms. Borujerd, Lorestan Province, West Iran, March 18, 2020. IRNA/

