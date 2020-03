Iranians were supposed to celebrate traditional Nowruz festival on March 20, but the deadly coronavirus outbreak does not let any one all over the world to follow his/her normal life let alone celebrating Nowruz. Despite coronavirrus spread, sound of spring is heard as it covers the nature with pink, white and green flowers, Rasht, Gilan Province, north Iran, March 17, 2020. IRNA/Mojtaba Mohammadi

